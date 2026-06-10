6/10/26: Clear Skies and 90.7°F; High 91.2°F with Light Winds, Low Tonight of 78.6°F Under Partly Cloudy Conditions.

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM are 90.7°F with a wind speed of 12.5 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
The forecast for today indicates a high of 91.2°F, with a low expected to drop to 68°F tonight. Wind speeds may reach up to 12.9 mph throughout the day, and there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. This evening, temperatures are anticipated to remain warm, settling at a low of 78.6°F, with winds decreasing slightly to around 11.9 mph and continued clear skies.
At this time, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|91°F
|68°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|92°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|72°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
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