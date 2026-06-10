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Home Weather 6/10/26: Clear Skies and 90.7°F; High 91.2°F with Light Winds, Low Tonight...

6/10/26: Clear Skies and 90.7°F; High 91.2°F with Light Winds, Low Tonight of 78.6°F Under Partly Cloudy Conditions.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM are 90.7°F with a wind speed of 12.5 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 91.2°F, with a low expected to drop to 68°F tonight. Wind speeds may reach up to 12.9 mph throughout the day, and there is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. This evening, temperatures are anticipated to remain warm, settling at a low of 78.6°F, with winds decreasing slightly to around 11.9 mph and continued clear skies.

At this time, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the evening.

Today's Details

High
91°F
Low
68°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
91°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 91°F 68°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 92°F 73°F Overcast
Friday 88°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 82°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 72°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

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