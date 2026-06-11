6/10/26: Clear Skies and 83, High of 93 Today, Low Tonight 80, Winds Up to 12, Minimal Precipitation Risk

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 82.9°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F, while the low was 68°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 12.4 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 80.4°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 10.9 mph. The precipitation chance remains low at 1%, and the sky will remain mainly clear.
There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
93°F
Low
68°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|93°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|92°F
|73°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|72°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!