Wednesday, June 10, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/10/26: Clear Skies and 83, High of 93 Today, Low Tonight 80,...

6/10/26: Clear Skies and 83, High of 93 Today, Low Tonight 80, Winds Up to 12, Minimal Precipitation Risk

By
Source Staff
-
0
8

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 82.9°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F, while the low was 68°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 12.4 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 80.4°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 10.9 mph. The precipitation chance remains low at 1%, and the sky will remain mainly clear.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
93°F
Low
68°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 93°F 68°F Overcast
Thursday 92°F 73°F Overcast
Friday 88°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 82°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 72°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×