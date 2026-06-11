6/10/26: Clear Skies and 83, High of 93 Today, Low Tonight 80, Winds Up to 12, Minimal Precipitation Risk

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 82.9°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 93.2°F, while the low was 68°F. Wind gusts during the day peaked at 12.4 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 80.4°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 10.9 mph. The precipitation chance remains low at 1%, and the sky will remain mainly clear.

There are currently no active weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 93°F Low 68°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 93°F 68°F Overcast Thursday 92°F 73°F Overcast Friday 88°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 86°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Monday 82°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 72°F 63°F Rain showers: slight

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