6/1/26: Overcast with a high near 80 and slight rain expected, current temp 69, winds up to 12 mph possible throughout…

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 69.3°F with a light wind from the east at 4.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Looking ahead to today, the high temperature is expected to reach 79.7°F with a low of 67.5°F. Winds may increase, gusting up to 11.8 mph. There is a 34% chance of slight rain showers, with an anticipated total precipitation of 0.22 in.

Tonight, the low will drop to 70.9°F, and winds will lighten to about 4.4 mph. Conditions are expected to clear, with a reduced precipitation chance of 21%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 67°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 34% chance · 0.22 in Now 69°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 55°F Partly cloudy Thursday 81°F 58°F Overcast Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 68°F Drizzle: light Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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