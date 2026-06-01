Monday, June 1, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/1/26: Overcast with a high near 80 and slight rain expected, current...

6/1/26: Overcast with a high near 80 and slight rain expected, current temp 69, winds up to 12 mph possible throughout…

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 69.3°F with a light wind from the east at 4.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Looking ahead to today, the high temperature is expected to reach 79.7°F with a low of 67.5°F. Winds may increase, gusting up to 11.8 mph. There is a 34% chance of slight rain showers, with an anticipated total precipitation of 0.22 in.

Tonight, the low will drop to 70.9°F, and winds will lighten to about 4.4 mph. Conditions are expected to clear, with a reduced precipitation chance of 21%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
67°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0.22 in
Now
69°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 55°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×