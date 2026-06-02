6/1/26: Mainly Clear Tonight, Low of 69, High of 78 Earlier with Moderate Rain Showers and 71% Precipitation Chance

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70.3°F with a light breeze from the east at 1.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this hour, and the sky is mainly clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and fell to a low of 67.5°F. Winds during the day were more substantial, with gusts up to 11.1 mph. There was a significant chance of rain, with a total precipitation of 0.47 in, primarily during moderate rain showers.

Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 69.1°F with light winds increasing slightly to 5.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is minimal at 14%, and clear skies are anticipated.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 71% chance · 0.47 in Now 70°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 81°F 58°F Mainly clear Thursday 82°F 59°F Clear sky Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 66°F Overcast

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