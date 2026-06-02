Monday, June 1, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/1/26: Mainly Clear Tonight, Low of 69, High of 78 Earlier with...

6/1/26: Mainly Clear Tonight, Low of 69, High of 78 Earlier with Moderate Rain Showers and 71% Precipitation Chance

By
Source Staff
-
0
21

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70.3°F with a light breeze from the east at 1.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this hour, and the sky is mainly clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and fell to a low of 67.5°F. Winds during the day were more substantial, with gusts up to 11.1 mph. There was a significant chance of rain, with a total precipitation of 0.47 in, primarily during moderate rain showers.

Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 69.1°F with light winds increasing slightly to 5.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is minimal at 14%, and clear skies are anticipated.

Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
71% chance · 0.47 in
Now
70°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 81°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 81°F 58°F Mainly clear
Thursday 82°F 59°F Clear sky
Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 66°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×