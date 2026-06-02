6/1/26: Mainly Clear Tonight, Low of 69, High of 78 Earlier with Moderate Rain Showers and 71% Precipitation Chance

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70.3°F with a light breeze from the east at 1.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this hour, and the sky is mainly clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and fell to a low of 67.5°F. Winds during the day were more substantial, with gusts up to 11.1 mph. There was a significant chance of rain, with a total precipitation of 0.47 in, primarily during moderate rain showers.
Looking ahead to tonight, the low is expected to be around 69.1°F with light winds increasing slightly to 5.1 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is minimal at 14%, and clear skies are anticipated.
Currently, there are no active weather warnings or alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|81°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|82°F
|59°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|66°F
|Overcast
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