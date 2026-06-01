6/1/26: Clear Skies with Highs in the Upper Seventies; Tonight’s Low around 69 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.2°F, with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F and the low was 67.5°F. Winds earlier were reported up to 11.1 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of 71%, though no rain fell. For tonight, expect a low of around 68.9°F with winds diminishing to a maximum of 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 21%, and skies will remain clear.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the Rutherford County area at this time.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
71% chance · 0.47 in
Now
77°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:56pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|82°F
|58°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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