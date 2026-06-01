6/1/26: Clear Skies with Highs in the Upper Seventies; Tonight’s Low around 69 with Light Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.2°F, with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F and the low was 67.5°F. Winds earlier were reported up to 11.1 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of 71%, though no rain fell. For tonight, expect a low of around 68.9°F with winds diminishing to a maximum of 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 21%, and skies will remain clear.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the Rutherford County area at this time.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 71% chance · 0.47 in Now 77°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 82°F 64°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 58°F Mainly clear Thursday 82°F 58°F Mainly clear Friday 82°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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