Monday, June 1, 2026
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Home Weather 6/1/26: Clear Skies with Highs in the Upper Seventies; Tonight’s Low around...

6/1/26: Clear Skies with Highs in the Upper Seventies; Tonight’s Low around 69 with Light Winds

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 77.2°F, with a wind speed of 7.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F and the low was 67.5°F. Winds earlier were reported up to 11.1 mph, and there was a precipitation chance of 71%, though no rain fell. For tonight, expect a low of around 68.9°F with winds diminishing to a maximum of 6.2 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases significantly to 21%, and skies will remain clear.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the Rutherford County area at this time.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
71% chance · 0.47 in
Now
77°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 82°F 64°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 58°F Mainly clear
Thursday 82°F 58°F Mainly clear
Friday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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