$50,000 Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Smyrna

SMYRNA – For the eighth time in one month, a Powerball winner in Tennessee matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. This time, it was a lucky player in Smyrna, who won $50,000 by matching that combination in the drawing held May 31, 2023.

The ticket was purchased at Publix, 661 President Place in Smyrna.

A total of eight lucky winners in Tennessee matched that number combination in May—seven won the base prize level of $50,000, and one in Knoxville won a whopping $500,000 on May 10.

The half-million-dollar winner won that amount because they added the Power Play for an extra dollar. The Power Play will multiply any prize from seven of the game’s nine prize tiers by the multiplier drawn during the Powerball drawing. The standard field of multipliers ranges from 2X-5X, but when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less, a 10X multiplier is added to the field.

