MURFREEESBORO/TEN MILE, TN — The Tennessee Lottery’s drawing-style games created thousands of winning tickets last night, including a Powerball ticket sold in Murfreesboro worth $50,000 and a Lotto America ticket sold in Ten Mile (Meigs County) worth $40,000.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. That lucky ticket was purchased at Blackman Station, 2502 Blackman Road, in Murfreesboro.

The Lotto America winner matched five out of five white balls. The player also added the All Star Bonus multiplier option with the play. Since the All Star Bonus number drawn was two, the $20,000 prize was multiplied—resulting in the $40,000 win. The ticket was purchased at Riverside Supermarket, 1555 State Hwy. 304, in Ten Mile, Tennessee.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

