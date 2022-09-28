Wednesday, September 28, 2022
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing

By Michael Carpenter
Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball.

The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle K, 2001 Belmont Blvd. in Nashville, and the Millington ticket was sold at General Food Mart, 4990 Navy Rd. in Millington.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

