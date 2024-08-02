$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO 8-1-2024 – Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Murfreesboro who matched four numbers plus the Powerball in last night’s drawing to win $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at RaceTrac, 1942 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Source: TN Lottery

