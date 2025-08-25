$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Madison

RAMER/MADISON – As the incredible Powerball jackpot continues to roll—now at $750 million for Monday night—thousands of Tennessee Powerball players win prizes at other game levels along the way. That includes two lucky players who matched four numbers plus the Powerball last night, Aug. 23, to win $50,000 each.

One lucky $50,000 ticket was sold at Four Way Express Mart, 6745 Hwy. 45 S. in Ramer, while the other was sold at Racetrac, 1804 Gallatin Pike N. in Madison.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

This is the largest advertised Powerball jackpot in over a year, and excitement is high. The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised nearly $8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.7 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email