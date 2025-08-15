$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Hermitage

HERMITAGE – Congratulations to a Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in Hermitage, who won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the drawing held Wednesday, Aug. 13. Meanwhile, the jackpot for the popular multi-state game has climbed to an incredible $565 million for Saturday night’s drawing .

Last night’s lucky winning ticket was sold at Publix, 4670 Lebanon Pk. in Hermitage.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised nearly $8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.7 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

