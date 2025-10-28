$50,000 Powerball Winner in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Tennessee Lottery Powerball winner in Nashville, who won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the drawing held Saturday, Oct. 25.

The lucky winning ticket was sold at Mapco Express, 710 Stewarts Ferry Pk. in Nashville.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

Meanwhile, excitement is high for the incredible Mega Millions jackpot that stands at $780 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly.

