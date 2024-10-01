September 29, 2024 – This weekend’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners, including a $360,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Church Hill in Hawkins County and a $50,000 Powerball Double Play winner in Nashville.

Details include:

$360,000 Tennessee Cash winning jackpot ticket was sold at Minor’s Market, South 201 Central Ave. in Church Hill.

$50,000 Powerball Double Play winning ticket, which matched four numbers plus the Powerball, was sold at Eddy’s Market, 8898 Hwy.70 in Nashville.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

Tennessee Cash is a Tennessee-only drawing-style game with drawings held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tickets are $1 per play with a Quick Cash option for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball’s Double Play feature is available for an extra $1, and gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

Source: TN Lottery

