5-year-old Dies Following Fatal Murfreesboro Crash

The 5-year-old who was critically injured in the two-vehicle crash on Middle Tennessee Blvd. near Haley Road died over the weekend.

The child was properly retrained but was trapped in the car. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Firefighters extricated the 5-year-old from the car and with assistance from Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services began medical treatment. The child was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

