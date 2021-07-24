Today, July 24th is National Tequila Day! To celebrate, we are sharing five recipes showcasing summer’s MVP of cocktails – tequila.
From the popular Ranch Water to the Perfect Paloma, and more.
1Ranch Water
- 1.5 oz PATRÓN silver
- 0.75 oz lime juice
- 12 oz bottle of Topo Chico
Method: Combine PATRÓN silver and lime juice In a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with Topo Chico (or your preferred soda water) and stir gently to combine.
2Perfect Paloma
- 1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado
- 2.75 oz Fresh grapefruit juice
- .5 oz Agave syrup (1:1)
- .5 oz Fresh-squeezed lime juice
- 1 oz Sparkling water
- + Sugar and salt for rimming
- + Grapefruit wedge for garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a sugar and salt rimmed collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
3Strawberry Fields
- 1.5 oz. PATRÓN Silver
- .75 oz. Fresh lemon juice
- .75 oz. Honey Syrup*
- 1 Egg white
- 3 Strawberries
- + Balsamic vinegar for garnish
Method: In the bottom of a mixing tin, muddle strawberries and honey syrup.* Add PATRÓN Silver, lemon juice and egg white. Shake vigorously with ice. Using a fine strainer, strain the liquid back into the small shaker tin. Cap with large tin and “dry shake” (without ice) to further emulsify the cocktail. Strain into the chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with sliced strawberry.
*Honey syrup: Combine equal parts honey and warm water, stirring until the honey is dissolved thoroughly.
4Tan Fresco Tan Verde
1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
- 1 oz Cucumber Juice
- .75 oz Fresh Live Juice
- .75 oz Pineapple Gum Syrup
- .25 oz Fino Sherry
- 2 dashes Ancho Verde
- Top with Soda
Method: Shake all ingredients except for soda and fine strain into a highball glass. Top with soda and garnish with a cucumber ribbon and sliced pepper.
5Classic Margarita
- 1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- .75 oz Fresh lime juice
- .25 oz Simple syrup
- + Lime wedge for garnish
- + Kosher salt (optional)
Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.