5 Unique Halloween Decorations From Local Artisans

It will soon be time to fill bags with candy, hang gauze ghosts in the trees around your home, and bring out the eerie music. Yep, Halloween is coming as fast as the chill air and falling leaves. Several locally owned stores are offering decorations that are just a bit different, many made by local artisans. Here are five uncommon items to add to your spooky décor.
1A Gaggle of Chanting Witches
at The Peddler
The Peddler
1756 West Northfield Boulevard
Murfreesboro
(615) 896-5431
Facebook Page
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, Closed
Made by Byers Choice, these figurines are best known in the form of Christmas Carolers, but are also made for other holidays. Starting in the 1960’s by Joyce Byers, they began as decorations she made for her own table, and then for friends. When she took some to a local shop and they sold out, the business began. They are all hand made by 80 Pennsylvania artisans. Halloween figurines include witches, trick-or-treaters, and snuggly cats.
2Tin Haunts
at The Marketplace
The Marketplace
102 South Church Street
Murfreesboro
(615) 624-7969
Facebook Page
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, Closed.
Looking for a totally contemporary witch, skeleton or pumpkin head. These delightful decorations can be found at The Marketplace on the Square. Made from tin in Mexico, they play well with many styles, from Farmhouse to Contemporary, Transitional to Minimalist.
3Witchy Handmade Pumpkins
at Quinn’s Mercantile
Quinn’s Mercantile
301 North Spring Street
Murfreesboro
(615) 318-4247
Facebook Page
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Local artisan Michelle Kasper makes these soft pumpkins from an assortment of fabrics, including a witchy Minnie Mouse and sorcerer Mickey. Quinn’s Mercantile has something for everyone, including an exclusive Signature Murfreesboro line of goods. They also have many other items made by local artisans, including painters, calligraphists, and potters to food manufacturers.
4Carved Cats and Pals
at East 96 Marketplace
East 96 Marketplace
4710 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro
(615) 410-3436
Facebook Page
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Sunday and Monday, Closed
Made by East 96 Marketplace co-owner Heather Boyer, these minimalistic cats can be added to any other fall decorations to turn them into a Halloween display. The Marketplace has a collection of other items to give any home a dash of autumn style.
5Bookish Decor
at Re In-Vintage Home
Re In-Vintage Home
3781 Franklin Road
Murfreesboro
(615) 617-5632
Facebook Page
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 4;00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Closed
Sarah Holmes of Paper Doll Handmade turns old books into cleaver décor, including cats and pumpkins. She also creates flowers, vegetables, and even cupcakes. For Halloween, or just because, these unique pieces are enchanting.