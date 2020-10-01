5 Unique Halloween Decorations From Local Artisans

1 A Gaggle of Chanting Witches

at The Peddler



The Peddler

1756 West Northfield Boulevard

Murfreesboro

(615) 896-5431

Facebook Page

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

Made by Byers Choice, these figurines are best known in the form of Christmas Carolers, but are also made for other holidays. Starting in the 1960’s by Joyce Byers, they began as decorations she made for her own table, and then for friends. When she took some to a local shop and they sold out, the business began. They are all hand made by 80 Pennsylvania artisans. Halloween figurines include witches, trick-or-treaters, and snuggly cats.