Friday, August 5, 2022
5 Things to Know About the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is returning this weekend beginning on Friday until Sunday, August 5-7 in downtown Nashville.

Here are some things to know about the event. Single-day tickets are on sale now, buy them here.

Street Closures

Grand Prix
photo from Music City Grand Prix

Road closures begin on Wednesday, August 3. Below is a list of closures.

  • Aug. 3-9: S. 2nd Street from Victory to Shelby Street
  • Aug. 3-8: S. 2nd Street from Shelby to Crutcher Street
  • Aug. 3-8: Sylvan from S. 2nd Street to S. 3rd Street
  • Aug. 3-8: S. 3rd Street from Sylvan to Crutcher Street
  • Aug. 3-8: South 1st Street from Victory to S. 2nd Street
  • Aug. 3-8: Victory Lane from S. 2nd Street to S. 1st Street
  • Aug. 3-8: Interstate Drive from Woodland to Shelby Ave.
  • Aug. 3-8: Shelby Street from S. 4th Street to 2nd Avenue South
  • Aug. 3-8: 1st Avenue South from Molloy to Hermitage Ave.
  • Aug. 3-8: Hermitage Ave. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Peabody Street
  • Aug. 3-8: Hermitage Ave. from Peabody Street to Lea Ave.
  • Aug. 3-8: Peabody Street from Hermitage Ave. to 2nd Avenue South
  • Aug. 3-8: 1st Avenue South from Hermitage to Peabody Street
  • Aug. 3-8: Rutledge from Peabody Street to Lea Ave.
  • Aug. 3-8: I-24 on-ramps at Shelby Ave.
  • Aug. 3-8: All roads around Nissan Stadium (Titans Way)

Race Length and Route

Music City Grand Prix
photo by Donna Vissman

The temporary racetrack is 2.17 miles, it will be 2 hours of race time, 553 yards of bridge as racers will cross the Korean War Veterans Bridge downtown and go by Nissan Stadium. Last year over 100,000 people attended the event and more is expected this year.

Cashless Event

photo from Music City Grand Prix

This is a cashless event. During the event, you can pay by credit card, debit card, apple pay, or gift card. There is a clear bag policy in place, the bag dimensions can be no longer than 12″x 6″x 12.” Umbrellas and small strollers are allowed. Fans are allowed in and out privileges but must scan their ticket each time for entry.

 Parking – Shuttle Service

Grand Prix Shuttle
photo from Music City Grand Prix

There is no parking on site at Nissan Stadium. The event is recommending ticket holders park downtown Nashville and walk over. However, there is a shuttle service running all weekend from various hotels downtown Nashville.

Concerts Throughout the Weekend

Tim McGraw
photo from Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

It’s Music City so there will be concerts throughout the weekend accessible to ticket holders. Friday night features Aaron Lewis, and on Saturday Tim McGraw performs with Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce closing out the weekend.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
