Hy-Vee grocery store is hoping to make its Tennessee debut with a Spring Hill location. The grocery store is working on plans to be the grocery anchor for the June Lake development, which is located entirely in Williamson County and adjacent to I-65. As this will be the first Hy-Vee store in the area, here are five things you should know about the grocery store.

photo from Starbucks 1 You Can Get Your Caffeine Boost Here While details of the store are still being revealed, they do have a partnership with two popular coffee brands – Starbucks and Caribou Coffee. If the buildout is similar to other locations, you can expect one of those brands to be at this location. photo from Hy-Vee Facebook 2 Grab Your Grub to Take Home Not only can you buy groceries but if you want to grab a quick bite to eat at home, they offer an array of food prepared in the store from Wahlburgers, sushi, sandwiches, and much more. photo from Hy-Vee website 3 The Name Hy-Vee is a Combination of its Founders In 1930, Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg opened a small general store in Beaconsfield, Iowa. That store grew to become Hy-Vee — a company known for superior customer service and a wide selection of quality products and a combination of both of the founder’s last names. photo from Hy-Vee 4 Dedicated to Health, They Offer Virtual Events with a Dietician The company announced that for the month of April, they will offer virtual events focused on health with their dieticians. They will navigate the aisles showing foods that are diabetic friendly, and offer freezer prep workshops and for those close to a store, they offer in-store A1C screenings this month. photo from Joe Fresh Facebook 5 Update Your Wardrobe While Grocery Shopping Inside most of its stores, Hy-Vee offers DSW shoes and retailer Joe Fresh. If you are unable to find your size, you can scan a QR code that takes you directly to the store’s website to shop for others sizes and styles.