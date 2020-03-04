5 Scenic Spring Break Road Trip Ideas

5 Crowley’s Ridge Parkway, Arkansas and Missouri



Further west, is Crowley’s Ridge Parkway in Arkansas and Missouri. The 198-mile route cuts through northeast Arkansas and extends up into Missouri and offers a little bit of everything. The coming of spring brings flowering dogwoods, redbuds, and daffodils, while the ridge offers unique landforms and rare species of plants. The route also detours to the protected nature reserves like the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, as well as, houses the Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park, a historical spot where the Confederate forces claimed a tactical victory.

Choose to visit these places individually or work out a route that connects all of them together for the ultimate Spring Break Roadtrip!