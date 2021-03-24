While the Easter Bunny is being careful because of COVID-19, the pandemic is not keeping him down this year. Several organizations have modified their usual Easter activities to make sure the kids still get a treat from the big eared one.
1LaVergne Easter Egg Drive Thru
Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Cost: free
Veteran’s Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive
LaVergne, Tennessee
Phone: 615-793-3224
Website: https://www.lavergnetn.gov/524/Egg-Hunt
Supplies are limited
Easter Egg Bags will be given out during an Easter Egg Drive Thru sponsored by LaVergne Parks and Recreation Department and LaVergne Public Library. Families will drive through the park and pick up a bag full of Easter Eggs with the chance of winning the Golden Egg. There will be Golden Eggs given away in several different age brackets. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed, including masks and gloves. Each bag will include instructions on how to receive a personalized framed picture using Middle Tennessee Selfie’s Virtual Photo Booth.
2Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms
Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3, 2021
Egg Hunts, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Cost: $14.99
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 9:00 a. until 11:00 p.m., Cost: Table of six $125
4374 Rocky Glade Road
Eagleville, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 274-3786
Website: https://luckyladdfarms.com/
Reservations/tickets are required in advance
This year Lucky Ladd Farms is celebrating Easter with two events on April 2 and 3. There will be Easter Egg Hunts and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, along with their always popular farm attractions.
Their Easter Egg Hunts will take place all day long so there can be social distancing. Eggs can be turned in for prizes at their Redemption Station.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will offer two seatings each day, 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Their breakfast will include a selection of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit, pastries, muffins, hot chocolate, juice and water.
Lucky Ladd Farm is an award-winning 60-acre fun park and petting zoo that offers more than 50 attractions including playgrounds, wagon rides, pony rides, slides, and much more. It is good, old-fashioned fun!
3Egg Dyeing Day
Saturday, April 3,10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Cost: $5.00
Gateway Island and Reception Center
1875 W. College Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 989-32141
Email: Euleda Faye: [email protected]
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and St. Claire Senior Center are coming together to create an event for kids and their grandparents (or parents). It’s time to dye Easter eggs using food coloring and foam shaving cream! This is a messy, fun activity for the kiddos, and bonding time with children or grandchildren. While the eggs are drying, there will be other fun-filled activities to enjoy.
All ages are welcome, however participants must be accompanied by an adult.
If the day is clear, the event will take place outside and be opened to a larger audience. Due to COVID restrictions, preregistration is required.
4Second Annual Egg the City
April 3, 11:00 a.m., Cost: Free
Old Fort Park
1025 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EggTheCity/?ref=page_internal
The community is invited to a FREE 30,000 Easter Egg Hunt for all ages! Free hot dogs, drinks, inflatables, picture with the Easter Bunny, and prizes will also be available.
5Easter Egg Car Hop
Sunday, April 4, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Southeastern Baptist Church
708 Minerva Drive
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 896-0940
Website: https://www.sebaptist.org/
Email: [email protected]
Children will “hop” from one car to another to collect Easter Eggs and candy. There will also be an opportunity to take a family Easter photo.