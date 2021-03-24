2 Easter Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3, 2021

Egg Hunts, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Cost: $14.99

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 9:00 a. until 11:00 p.m., Cost: Table of six $125

4374 Rocky Glade Road

Eagleville, Tennessee

Phone: (615) 274-3786

Website: https://luckyladdfarms.com/

Reservations/tickets are required in advance

This year Lucky Ladd Farms is celebrating Easter with two events on April 2 and 3. There will be Easter Egg Hunts and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, along with their always popular farm attractions.

Their Easter Egg Hunts will take place all day long so there can be social distancing. Eggs can be turned in for prizes at their Redemption Station.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will offer two seatings each day, 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Their breakfast will include a selection of pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit, pastries, muffins, hot chocolate, juice and water.

Lucky Ladd Farm is an award-winning 60-acre fun park and petting zoo that offers more than 50 attractions including playgrounds, wagon rides, pony rides, slides, and much more. It is good, old-fashioned fun!