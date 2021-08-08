School is back in session, but the outdoors are still open. There are still weeks left for enjoying lake time on a fantastic boat. If anything, it’s the perfect time to enjoy boating with your membership to the Nautical Boat Club. Read on for five reasons to enjoy boating after the school year has begun.

1) Back to School Means Less Crowded Weekdays

With the beginning of school, lakes are less crowded during the weekdays. This means more space, more peace and quiet, and great availability for boat reservations.

2) Plenty of Daylight

Just because school has started doesn’t mean afternoons aren’t still available! With Nautical Boat Club membership, the day’s hours don’t end until sunset. These long late-summer days offer plenty of daylight after school hours.

3) Mellower Temperatures

The crazy heat of July and August is waning and giving way to slightly more temperate months of September and October. Enjoying a day or afternoon on the lake can be peaceful and relaxing, even as the temperatures cool in later autumn.

4) Take a Break

It’s easy to fall into the school routine: homework, activities, screen time. Take a break together with your favorite people and lake activities. Decompress, reconnect and continue enjoying the boat club benefits.

5) Holidays and Special Occasions

Who says holidays and special occasions have to be land-based? Take it to the boat! Celebrate your favorite holidays and special occasions with some lake time.

Boat Club Benefits

As a member of the Nautical Boat Club, you have year-round access, even off-season, to late model, pristine condition boats. There’s no need to dry dock it or pay storage fees. And in Middle Tennessee, beautiful, lake-worthy days can pop up all year long. You don’t have to worry about trying to get the boat back in the water for one or two days. Dockside valet service gets everything ready, even on those rare, one-off days.

Don’t let the seasons dictate or limit your usage of the boats. Go for a leisurely ride or fish on a quiet fall day. Reserve a stand up paddleboard (SUP) with your boat reservation for some great exercise on your boating afternoon.

Join the club and embrace your membership past the traditional summer season. Complete the form and get ready for membership to the Nautical Boat Club and watch the stress and worry about boat access slip away.