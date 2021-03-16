3 Miller’s Grocery



7011 Main Street

Christiana, Tennessee

Phone: 615-893-1878

Website: millersgrocery.com

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (buffet only)

Miller’s Grocery was remodeled in 1995 from a country grocery store into an antique filled café featuring southern-style home cooking and award winning mouth-watering desserts. The name comes from that of the original owner and long-time proprietor, Mr. Stanley Miller. A destination worth the travel time, their chicken salad sandwich is a delight. Asked for it served on an open face English muffin with melted cheese.