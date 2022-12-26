5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro

Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these six events. They range from a laid back time among friends at a brewery to a glitzy and glamorous party with lots of dancing and even supporting a great cause. There is a way for everyone to get the party started and celebrate the coming of the new year.
1New Year’s Eve in the Glade
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 900-3707
https://www.cedargladebrews.com/#
Hours: 7:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
Cost: $60 per person, $100 per couple
Enjoy entertainment from Vagabond Train, dinner from Single Tree Barbecue, a free pint and a champagne toast at midnight, plus other fun surprises. The Vagabond Train is made up of two long-time musicians who play an acoustic fusion of covers of longtime favorites from Willie Nelson to Mick Jagger to Jimmy Buffett. Truth is… you never know what they’ll pull out! Lots of tunes you’ll know with a few you’ve never heard… but all of ’em guaranteed to soothe your soul like a smooth shot of Tennessee White Whiskey!! Buffet dinner starts at 8:00 p.m. Get tickets here. Only 100 tickets are available.
2New Year’s Eve with Rewind This!
Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge
Clarion Hotel
2227 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 895-5471
https://www.seasonsofmurfreesboro.com/
Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $50 per person, $90 per couple
Make plans now to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Rewind This at Seasons of Murfreesboro. The event will include live music from 8:00 p.m. until midnight followed by a DJ After Party from midnight until 2:00 a.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a bottle of champagne for each table to make a midnight toast, party favors and a balloon drop at the stroke of twelve. Tickets can be purchased here. Only 200 tickets are available.
3New Year’s Eve Party
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 603-7699
maydaybrewery.com
Hours: Beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person
Join Mayday Brewery for New Year’s Eve and ring in 2023. They’ll have the band Top House Live. A little bit Folk, a little bit Bluegrass, and splashes of Rock, Celtic and Pop, they play something for everyone. Originally from Montana, the group arrived in Nashville in 2019.There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Get tickets here.
4New Year’s Eve Black and Red Masquerade Ball
AJ Hall Events
The Grand Hall
630 S Church Street, Suite 107
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(629) 234-6347 or (901) 579-7546.
Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.
Cost: $50 individual, $350 to $500 for a booth
This is one experience you don’t want to miss, an elegant and classy affair to bring in 2023. Bring your fancy mask and dress to impress. All-inclusive tickets include live entertainment by KaiDee and tunes from DJ Wrightful, hors d’oeuvres and champagne. There will be a cash bar and hookahs will be available. Limited Upgraded Packages are available. If you are interested in an upgrade package, call or text (629) 234-6347 or (901) 579-7546. All other tickets can be purchased online here.
5New Year’s Eve with the Elks of Murfreesboro
Elks Lodge 2405
2406 Halls Hill Pike
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 556-3055
Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 general admission, additional charge for tables of four ($50) or eight ($80)
Put on your best outfit and join the fun created by Kevin Harding and Frederick Wade. These guys know how to throw a party! Bring your own beverages (no beer). Food from Chicken Shack. There will be music and a photo booth by Elite Flash 360. Buy tickets here.