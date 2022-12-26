5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro

2 New Year’s Eve with Rewind This!

Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant and Lounge

Clarion Hotel

2227 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 895-5471

https://www.seasonsofmurfreesboro.com/

Hours: 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $50 per person, $90 per couple

Make plans now to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Rewind This at Seasons of Murfreesboro. The event will include live music from 8:00 p.m. until midnight followed by a DJ After Party from midnight until 2:00 a.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a bottle of champagne for each table to make a midnight toast, party favors and a balloon drop at the stroke of twelve. Tickets can be purchased here. Only 200 tickets are available.