5 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go & Dine in Options

Not everyone gets excited about watching a stuffed bird bake all day until golden brown or keeping lumps from forming in their mashed potatoes. For those who’d just as soon skip the whole Thanksgiving dinner made at home thing, here is a sampling of restaurants and caterers that will be offering dinner to go and/or dining in.
1Cracker Barrel
2115 S. Church St., Murfreesboro
615-867-9067
Church Street Website
138 Chaffin Place, Murfreesboro
615-893-4980
Chaffin Place Website
2697 Highwood Blvd., Smyrna
615-220-1400
Smyrna Website
Open Thanksgiving Day beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Everyone’s favorite place for family-style country cooking, Cracker Barrel is offering a full Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings for dine in or carry out. If the pandemic has driven down your celebrations to one to four people, a full meal deal is available for $12.99 per person. It will feature a hearty serving of turkey with dressing and cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, rolls and pie. A smaller portion is available for $7.99.
Cracker Barrel is also offering two dinner packages for slightly larger groups. For four to six people they are offering a turkey dinner for $69.99 or a ham dinner for $79.99. If you are entertaining eight to 10, they are offering either turkey or ham dinner for $139.99. Dinners include stuffing, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and rolls. Additional side items and dessert are available for an additional charge. Pies include pumpkin, pecan, chocolate pecan, and apple pecan streusel. Dinner must be ordered 24 hours in advance, and used within 72 hours. Extra incentive is being given for early pick up on November 23 or 24 — a $10 gift card!
2Puckett’s Grocery
114 N. Church Street
Murfreesboro, TN
629-201-6916
Website: https://puckettsgro.com/holidaytogo/
Thanksgiving Hours for Dining In: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Thanksgiving pick-up orders accepted through Saturday, November 21. Pickup begins Monday, November 23 from 8am-10am or 4pm-6pm, and from 7am-10am on Thanksgiving Day.
Reservations are required for Puckett’s Thanksgiving all you can eat family-style meals. The meal will cost $26.99 for adults, and $13.50 for children. Servers will bring portions to share with your group. The first course will offer a choice of fall salad or vegetable barley soup, followed by the main meal that will include turkey and dressing, brisket, and fried catfish with sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, corn pudding, macaroni and cheese, and rolls. This will be followed by a choice of pumpkin pie, maple pecan pie or cobbler.
Puckett’s will also offer to go meals, which must be ordered by Saturday, November 21. There are a number of meal options, for a variety of group sizes – from one to 20. A large turkey will feed up to 20 and costs between $79 and $99 depending on how it is prepared. Fried turkey is more expensive. Ham, beef brisket, ribs and pulled pork are other meat options. Sides are offered a la carte and include cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, green beans, broccoli and rice casserole, corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, and giblet gravy. They are available in quarts and half pans. Yeast rolls can be purchased in half or full dozens. Barbecue sauce is offered in original and spicy.
All items come chilled but fully cooked. Instructions are included on how each item is to be heated up in your home oven.
Mimosa-to-Go kits are also available in orange juice, cranberry juice, or apple juice flavors for $30 each.
3Farmers Family Restaurant
1958 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN
615-867-7717
Website: https://www.farmers-family.com/
Thanksgiving Day Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
No breakfast will be served this year.
An old-style family-friendly restaurant, Farmers Family Restaurant will be offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner including almost homemade turkey and dressing with cranberry relish, pineapple ham, turkey, chicken and dumplings, shrimp, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and more. Lots of yummy desserts too, including their luscious cobblers.
The price for adults is $15.99, and the cost for children ages 6 to 12 is $8.99.
Catering is available for pickup between November 23 and December 1 with 24-hour advance notice.
4Tasty Table/Olive Branch Bakery
215 N. Church Street
Murfreesboro, TN
615-482-0543
https://www.tastytable.net/bakery-thanksgiving-menu
Open to Pick Up Order: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25.
For those who are stuck alone or maybe just the two of you and too tired of cooking, this catering favorite is offering pre-sliced baked glazed ham and roasted turkey breast at $4.50 per pound with a minimum of three pounds. They also have a la carte sides in three sizes: small for $10 that feeds two to four, medium for $15 that feeds six to eight, or a large portion at $24 that feeds up to 15 people.
Yummy homemade yeast rolls can be purchased for $8 a dozen. Pumpkin and fudge pies are $20 each, while apple and pecan are $22 each. Cake flavors include pumpkin spice, chocolate pecan, and bourbon apple. They run $40 for a 6” cake, and $60 for an 8” cake. Or try a sweet potato s’more cheesecake for $50. How decadent!
Macarons, holiday loafs, and additional special cakes and pies are available from the bakeshop. Prices begin at $10.
Thanksgiving orders are due by Friday, November 20.
5Metro Diner
711 A-I, N Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, TN
Website: https://metrodiner.com/holiday-feast
Thanksgiving Day Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Thanksgiving Dinner Pickup: Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thanksgiving Day 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Metro Diner is ready to help you keep Thanksgiving more intimate this year. They are offering a heat-and-serve “Holiday at Home Feast” for one at $14.99, four at $55.99 or eight at $109.99. It is festive, delicious and simple. Enjoy turkey or ham and all your traditional holiday favorites, including creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, French-style green beans, savory cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, Hawaiian dinner rolls, and pumpkin or pecan pie. Pre-order by 5:00 p.m. on Monday November 23rd for pick up Thanksgiving week. Cooking instructions are online. Additional pies, sides, and beverages available.
They will also be offering two special meals through November 29. The first offering is roasted turkey or baked ham with cranberry sauce, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, French-style green beans, cornbread stuffing and pumpkin pie for $14.99. And for $12.99, they will whip up a fresh waffle pressed from Thanksgiving stuffing, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted turkey, and a side of cranberry sauce.