5 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go & Dine in Options

2 Puckett’s Grocery

114 N. Church Street

Murfreesboro, TN

629-201-6916

Website: https://puckettsgro.com/holidaytogo/

Thanksgiving Hours for Dining In: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Thanksgiving pick-up orders accepted through Saturday, November 21. Pickup begins Monday, November 23 from 8am-10am or 4pm-6pm, and from 7am-10am on Thanksgiving Day.

Reservations are required for Puckett’s Thanksgiving all you can eat family-style meals. The meal will cost $26.99 for adults, and $13.50 for children. Servers will bring portions to share with your group. The first course will offer a choice of fall salad or vegetable barley soup, followed by the main meal that will include turkey and dressing, brisket, and fried catfish with sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, corn pudding, macaroni and cheese, and rolls. This will be followed by a choice of pumpkin pie, maple pecan pie or cobbler.

Puckett’s will also offer to go meals, which must be ordered by Saturday, November 21. There are a number of meal options, for a variety of group sizes – from one to 20. A large turkey will feed up to 20 and costs between $79 and $99 depending on how it is prepared. Fried turkey is more expensive. Ham, beef brisket, ribs and pulled pork are other meat options. Sides are offered a la carte and include cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, green beans, broccoli and rice casserole, corn pudding, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, and giblet gravy. They are available in quarts and half pans. Yeast rolls can be purchased in half or full dozens. Barbecue sauce is offered in original and spicy.

All items come chilled but fully cooked. Instructions are included on how each item is to be heated up in your home oven.

Mimosa-to-Go kits are also available in orange juice, cranberry juice, or apple juice flavors for $30 each.