5 Must Try Dive Bars in Nashville

Ditch the chardonnay and forget the fancy cocktails! Dive bars are the antidote to the glitzy nightlife scene. Imagine a place where the walls whisper stories of spilled drinks and laughter, the furniture feels like a comforting old friend, and the jukebox croons out classics like a seasoned barfly. Dive bars are all about cheap drinks, good company (of all sorts!), and a guaranteed no-frills experience. Don’t expect white tablecloths, but do expect a ton of character and maybe a friendly game of pool or darts. So, pull up a barstool, order a drink with a mysterious name, and soak up the atmosphere – dive bars are where the real fun happens!

Here are 5 well-regarded dive bars in Nashville, Tennessee, offering a taste of the city’s vibrant nightlife.

The Villager Tavern: Located between Hillsboro and Music Row, this classic dive bar is famous for its extensive collection of dartboards and a serious dart league. Expect a casual atmosphere, friendly banter, and a variety of brews and bar snacks. Located at 1719 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212.

Santa’s Pub: For a truly unique experience, head to Santa’s Pub. This quirky bar offers a kitschy Christmas theme year-round, with a mix of kitsch decorations and a surprisingly good selection of craft beers on tap. It is located at 2225 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204.

Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge: Step back in time at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge. This East Nashville gem boasts a 1970s atmosphere, complete with vintage décor and a jukebox loaded with country classics. It’s a great spot to catch live music or simply relax with a cheap drink. located at 102 E Palestine Ave, Madison, TN 37115.

Wilburn Street Tavern: Don’t be fooled by the unassuming exterior. Wilburn Street Tavern on the East Side offers a friendly atmosphere, live music acts on occasion, and a good selection of local beers and whiskeys. Located at 302 Wilburn St, Nashville, TN 37207.

Losers: Located in Midtown, Losers is a favorite among locals. This divey hangout features pool tables, strong drinks, and a genuine, no-frills experience. It’s a great place to mingle with friendly barflies and soak up the local vibe. There are multiple locations, but here is the one in midtown at 1911 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203.

Remember: It’s always best to check the bar’s website or social media for updated information on hours, events, and age restrictions before heading out.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email