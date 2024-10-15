5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 15

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery 70 87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Fortune Express 75 5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Yummy Poki 82 901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Campus Sub 83 1124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 10/8/2024 Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant 84 158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084 Food Service Routine 10/14/2024 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest 84 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/11/2024 Giorgios pizza 85 901 Rock springs rd Smyrna, TN 37167-8372 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024 Luna Latin Food 86 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 10/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

