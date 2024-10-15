5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 15

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|70
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Fortune Express
|75
|5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Yummy Poki
|82
|901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Campus Sub
|83
|1124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|10/8/2024
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|84
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084
|Food Service Routine
|10/14/2024
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
|84
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/11/2024
|Giorgios pizza
|85
|901 Rock springs rd Smyrna, TN 37167-8372
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
|Luna Latin Food
|86
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|10/9/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
