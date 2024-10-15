5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 15

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery7087 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Fortune Express755197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Yummy Poki82901 Rock springs Rd #110 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Campus Sub831124 Old Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine10/8/2024
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant84158 S. Main St. Eagleville, TN 37084Food Service Routine10/14/2024
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest844183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/11/2024
Giorgios pizza85901 Rock springs rd Smyrna, TN 37167-8372Food Service Routine10/9/2024
Luna Latin Food862181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine10/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

