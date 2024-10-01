5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 1

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date China Spring 64 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile 71 959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Great Wall 74 5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 The Print Shop Kitchen 91 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024 Golden Grill 93 2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 9/27/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

