5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
14

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
China Spring641638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine9/24/2024
ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile71959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Great Wall745983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine9/27/2024
The Print Shop Kitchen911 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine9/27/2024
Golden Grill932898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine9/27/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

