5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 1

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|China Spring
|64
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|ChangKham Asian Street Food Fusion Mobile
|71
|959 Tom Hailey Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Great Wall
|74
|5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|The Print Shop Kitchen
|91
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
|Golden Grill
|93
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|9/27/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!