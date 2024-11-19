5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 19

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for November 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Margarita House 83 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 UGADI Indian Grill 88 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/15/2024 Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE 88 919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024 615 District 91 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/14/2024 Single Tree BBQ 91 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 11/14/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

