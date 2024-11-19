5 Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 19

These are the 5 lowest food health scores for November 12-19, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the top 5 lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Margarita House83145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/15/2024
UGADI Indian Grill882306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/15/2024
Tacos El Rey by Raul Mobile FSE88919 S Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/14/2024
615 District911950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/14/2024
Single Tree BBQ912805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine11/14/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

