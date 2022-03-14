jake-leg-stompers
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 5 live music shows taking place this week: March 14 – 19, 2022.

1JoJo with Tanerelle + Lindsey Loomis 

Thursday, Mar. 17, 8 pm

Cannery Ballroom, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville

Known in the mid-2000s in the era of Ashlee Simpson and Hilary Duff, JoJo brought popular song like “Baby, it’s You.” JoJo was recently on The Masked Singer where she was the Black Swan.

2Jake Leg Stompers

Saturday, Mar. 19, 7 pm

Gallagher Guitars118 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro

Jake Leg Stompers return to the great listening room at Gallagher Guitars in downtown Murfreesboro for a special event on Saturday, March 19th at 7p.

3Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Tuesday, Mar. 15, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Campbell was a member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers but after Petty’s death he created his own band and will be on tour at Brooklyn Bowl.

4Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy

Wednesday, Mar. 16, 7:30  pm

2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Slash is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide. Time magazine placed Slash at #2 (Jimi Hendrix was #1) in its list, “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players.” Slash-created signature sounds like the guitar riff on #1 hits for Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Welcome To The Jungle.” After leaving the band, Slash went on to critical acclaim with Slash’s Snakepit and global success with the supergroup Velvet Revolver before embarking on his own solo career. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)—which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more—he formed his current band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators (SMKC)—which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar)—who’ve been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade.

5Confederate Railroad

Friday, Mar. 18, 6 pm

Cahoots Dancehall and Honkytonk, 427 South College Street, Lebanon

This country band formed in the 90s will be making a stop in Lebanon this week.

