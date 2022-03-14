4 Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy

Wednesday, Mar. 16, 7:30 pm

2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville

Slash is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide. Time magazine placed Slash at #2 (Jimi Hendrix was #1) in its list, “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players.” Slash-created signature sounds like the guitar riff on #1 hits for Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Welcome To The Jungle.” After leaving the band, Slash went on to critical acclaim with Slash’s Snakepit and global success with the supergroup Velvet Revolver before embarking on his own solo career. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)—which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more—he formed his current band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators (SMKC)—which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar)—who’ve been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade.

Buy tickets here.