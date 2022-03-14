One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 5 live music shows taking place this week: March 14 – 19, 2022.
1JoJo with Tanerelle + Lindsey Loomis
Thursday, Mar. 17, 8 pm
Cannery Ballroom, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Known in the mid-2000s in the era of Ashlee Simpson and Hilary Duff, JoJo brought popular song like “Baby, it’s You.” JoJo was recently on The Masked Singer where she was the Black Swan.
Buy tickets here.
2Jake Leg Stompers
Saturday, Mar. 19, 7 pm
Jake Leg Stompers return to the great listening room at Gallagher Guitars in downtown Murfreesboro for a special event on Saturday, March 19th at 7p.
Buy tickets here.
3Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Tuesday, Mar. 15, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Campbell was a member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers but after Petty’s death he created his own band and will be on tour at Brooklyn Bowl.
Buy tickets here.
Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals), Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Slash (guitar), and Brent Fitz (drums). image credit: Austin Nelson
4Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy
Wednesday, Mar. 16, 7:30 pm
2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Slash is considered one of the greatest rock guitar players of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in pop culture worldwide. Time magazine placed Slash at #2 (Jimi Hendrix was #1) in its list, “The 10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players.” Slash-created signature sounds like the guitar riff on #1 hits for Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Welcome To The Jungle.” After leaving the band, Slash went on to critical acclaim with Slash’s Snakepit and global success with the supergroup Velvet Revolver before embarking on his own solo career. After landing on the top of the charts with his first solo album, Slash (2010)—which featured Ozzy Osbourne, Fergie, Myles Kennedy and more—he formed his current band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators (SMKC)—which features Myles Kennedy (lead vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass/vocals) and Frank Sidoris (rhythm guitar)—who’ve been touring worldwide and making music together non-stop for over a decade.
Buy tickets here.
5Confederate Railroad
Friday, Mar. 18, 6 pm
Cahoots Dancehall and Honkytonk, 427 South College Street, Lebanon
This country band formed in the 90s will be making a stop in Lebanon this week.
Buy tickets here.