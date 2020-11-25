1 Offer Appetizers

“Something I really enjoy about our family Thanksgiving is the pre-meal,” said Murphy. “My mom always has all kinds of things out for everyone to graze on: pimento cheese, olives, pickles, cheeses, raw veggies and dips, hummus, crackers, salami, and more.”

Jo West suggests putting roasted garlic on the appetizer menu as a spread served with homemade sourdough bread. It is a powerful antioxidant, which we can all use as we try to keep our immune systems strong. “However,” she says, “you can only reap these wonderful benefits if you cook [it] properly. When choosing your garlic, always look for plump, strong bulbs that clearly have tight cloves. These will give you the best tasting garlic. Roasting garlic releases the sugary, caramelized flavors we all love!”