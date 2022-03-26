Brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

Spring is known for renewal and this renewal goes for your hair too! As we move out of the winter hair colors, the Bixie style haircuts and the endless variations of that famous 70’s shag cut, we enter into the fresh styles for Spring of 2022. Here are our top 5 favorites you can expect to trend!

The 90’s Bob – The Bob trend is unstoppable and this time it is 90’s inspired! Known as the Crop Bob, this version of a Bob is a more relaxed and slightly shorter version of a traditional Bob. It’s a versatile look that can be dressed up or dressed down for any occasion.

The Butterfly Haircut – This cut allows you to transform your hair from long to short with just a few pins. This is thanks to the shorts layers that are placed at the top of your head. Ask for soft, face-framing layers around the crown of the head, the shortest should come down to a few inches below your chin, and long layers that fall below the shoulder, giving you movement and volume at the bottom.

The Bixie – A Bixie is equal parts Bob and Pixie. A shaggy Bob with a mix of layers to add volume and dimension. It is a playful haircut that provides various styling techniques to change the look from fun and exciting to slicked back and serious in a matter of minutes.

Wispy Bangs – No matter if you’re rocking short or long hair this spring, Wispy Bangs will be the perfect complement to your look. They provide a light, feathery texture with movement while preventing the harsh appearance of curtain bangs.

Choppy Bends – A classic, subtle look, the Choppy Bends easily add texture and movement to longer hair. This look provides layers that add texture by forcing them to pop out after using heated tools on them. By taking your curling wand and flicking out the lower portions of your layers you can easily add volume, texture and movement to your style.

