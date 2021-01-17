Betty White turns 99 today, January 17, 2021. Due to COVID, White’s celebration will be with two feathered friends who come to visit her each morning. She told CBS ,”Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”
We can’t think of a better way to celebrate her than to give you five things you might not know.
1White holds the honor as the oldest Host of SNL
She hosted Saturday Night Live at the age of 88, making her the oldest guest host on the show. White was offered to host the show after fans created a Facebook campaign requesting her on the show, shared History.com
2There’s Another Profession She Almost Chose
Instead of acting, White wanted to be an opera singer but her voice wasn’t holding up so she chose to pursue her other interest – acting. And she never had an acting lesson, stated Business Insider.
3Her Role on Golden Girls Wasn’t The Original One
She was first cast to play Blanche on The Golden Girls; however, producers switched her role to Rose. White was also the oldest cast member on the show and is now the last living member of the show, shared wwnytv.com.
4Her Career was Put on Hold Due to World War II
White joined the Voluntary Services of the American Women. She devoted her days to delivering supplies through PX truck across the Hollywood Hills and then spent her nights at dances organized to offer soldiers as a grand send-off before being shipped out, White told Cleveland Magazine.
5She’s a Guinness World Record Holder
She was awarded “Longest TV Career for an Entertainer” with 74 years in the industry with appearances on “Golden Girls,” “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The Carol Burnett Show” and others. She received the award at the age of 91, shared Guinness World Records.