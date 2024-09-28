5 Espresso Martinis to Try in Nashville

Whether you’re looking to kickstart your evening or cap off a night, Music City’s mixologists craft some seriously sippable variations of this trendy drink. Here are our recommendations on 5 espresso martinis you should try in Nashville.
1STK
700 12th Avenue S, Nashville
If you prefer a lighter blend for your martini, take advantage of STK’s fan-favorite Espresso Martini, made with Tito’s vodka, creme de cacao, and Owen’s Nitro Infused Espresso (to give it that extra froth). The sweet sip is offered at just $9 during happy hour, 2:30pm to 6:30pm, Monday through Friday.
2Harriet’s Rooftop
710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Harriet’s Rooftop’s From the Grounds Up, is made with Absolut Elyx, Salted Espresso Syrup, and JF Haden’s Espresso Liqueur topped with a Biscotti Foam. From 4 – 6 PM, this creamy treat is available for only $12 on the happy hour menu.
3Sunset on Belcourt
2000 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville
Sunset on Belcourt’s Espresso Martini will give you the boost you need to keep you going all night! Made with spirit, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, this drink is the perfect combination of rich, bold, and slightly sweet. Available Thursday through Sunday for $13, you can never go wrong with a classic espresso martini to start your weekend.
4Bungalow 10
1910 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville
Why have one espresso martini when you can have four? With flavors including Original, Caramel, Mocha and Cake, Bungalow10’s Espresso Martini Flight has something for everyone. Available Tuesday through Sunday for $30, this shareable cocktail is perfect for both the classic coffee lover and those who need a little extra sweetness.
5Golden Sound
610 Magazine Street, Nashville
The Famous Golden Sound Espresso Martinis offers two options, both on draft. The Classic is made with vodka, while the Carajillo Granita is made with tequila. Each is priced at $18. Available Wednesday through Sunday at the new lounge in The Gulch, these draft cocktails are called famous for a reason!
