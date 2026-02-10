$5 Chicken Deals Hit the Menu at 7-Eleven Restaurants

7-Eleven is rolling out a lineup of limited-time $5 chicken deals across its Raise the Roost, Speedy Café and Laredo Taco Company restaurant concepts. The promotion features chicken tenders, boneless wings, chicken biscuits and chicken fajita tacos, with select items available in a new Lemon Pepper Glaze. All deals are valid through March 3, 2026, at participating locations.

What Are the 7-Eleven $5 Chicken Deals for 2026?

The $5 chicken promotion spans three of 7-Eleven’s in-store restaurant brands, each offering a different take on the deal. Raise the Roost locations are serving up 3 for $5 Chicken Tenders hand-breaded and coated in Lemon Pepper Glaze, a tangy blend of bright citrus and cracked black pepper. Tenders come with a choice of dipping sauces including Raise the Roost signature sauce, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo or honey BBQ.

Also at Raise the Roost, customers can grab 2 for $5 Chicken Biscuits with the option to mix and match classic or spicy varieties on a buttery homestyle biscuit.

7-Eleven Speedy Café Boneless Wings Deal

Speedy Café locations are offering 8 for $5 Boneless Wings tossed in the new Lemon Pepper Glaze. This deal is exclusively available to Speedy Rewards members, making it one of the best per-piece values in the lineup.

Laredo Taco Company Chicken Fajita Tacos for $5

For fans of Tex-Mex flavor, Laredo Taco Company restaurants are serving two Chicken Fajita Tacos for $5. Each taco features sizzling chicken fajitas with hand-chopped bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, seasoned with a balanced blend of spices and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

What Is the New Lemon Pepper Glaze at 7-Eleven?

The Lemon Pepper Glaze is a new limited-time flavor option available on chicken tenders at Raise the Roost and boneless wings at Speedy Café. The glaze combines bright citrus notes with cracked black pepper for a zesty twist on classic chicken preparations.

How Long Are the 7-Eleven $5 Chicken Deals Available?

All $5 chicken deals are valid through March 3, 2026, at participating locations. Prices are plus tax where applicable. The boneless wings deal at Speedy Café requires a Speedy Rewards membership.

Source: PRNewswire

