Nature Play Day at the Wilderness Station. photo by Jim Davis/Murfreesboro Parks & Rec.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation will be hosting programs all Spring for kids. From Barfield Park to Patterson Park there will be events for children of all ages.

1Toddler Adventure at Cannonsburgh Village: DIRT!

Get some outside time during a visit to the village. Kids will enjoy getting their hands in the dirt and storytime. Reservations are now open and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected] by April 16. Admission is $3 per person and is for ages 5 and under.

Date: April 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM11:00 AM

Location: Cannonsburgh Village

Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Contact: 615-801-2606

Email: [email protected] 

2Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! Sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. Each week features a different nature theme. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.

Date: April 6, 13, 202022

Time: 9:30 AM10:30 AM and 10:45-11:45 am

Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Contact: 615-217-3017

Email: [email protected] 

Cost: $3 per child

3Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival

2019 Underwater Easter Hunt held at Patterson Park Community Center.

Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect! Children 3 and under must have a parent in the water with them. Personal flotation devices required for those who cannot swim. Register online or in person. In-person only on April 9. Each session will be 30 minutes of hunting eggs and free swim followed by festival-type games and snacks in the gym: Spoon/Egg Race, Sack Race, Face Painting, Popcorn.

Date: April 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM

Time Details: Session 1: 10-10:30 a.m. 

Session 2: 10:45-11:15 a.m. 

Session 3: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. 

Session 4: 12:15 -12:45 p.m. 

Session 5: 1-1:30 p.m. Session 6: 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Location: Patterson Indoor Water Park

Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Contact: 615-893-7439

Email: [email protected] 

Cost: $3 per person for the egg hunt. Free for the Spring Festival.

4Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village

The 42nd annual Pioneer Days held at Cannonsburgh Village.

It’s Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village! On April 23, enjoy handmade crafts, hayrides, music by the Grass Time Band, and clogging by the Mid-State Cloggers of Shelbyville. The Murfreesboro Art League will have art on display and for sale. Don’t miss blacksmithing demonstrations with the Rutherford County Blacksmith Association and a Car Show by the Stones River Car Club. There will be food trucks, storytelling, hands-on demonstrations and much more! For all ages. Free admission! Contact Cannonsburgh Office at 615-890-0355 or [email protected] for more information.

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM4:00 PM

Location: Cannonsburgh Village

Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Contact: 615-890-0355

Email: [email protected] 

Cost: Free

5Conservation Day at the Wilderness Station Barfield Crescent Park

Trail Worms studying flowers on the Greenway.
photo by Jim Davis/Murfreesboro Parks & Rec.

Building Habitat in a Fragmented World is the focus of this all-day event at the Wilderness Station. Learn about local wildlife habitats and backyard habitat improvement projects you can do yourself. Discover citizen science projects and volunteer opportunities in and around Murfreesboro. Meet representatives from organizations working on habitat issues. Enjoy a day filled with activities, speakers, and exhibits focused on engaging with the natural world, adventures, a native plant sale and hikes. Hikes, activities, and information geared towards ages 10 and up. Free and open to the public.

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 AM4:00 PM

Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park, 

Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Email: [email protected] 

Cost: Free

