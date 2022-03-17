2 Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! Sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. Each week features a different nature theme. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.

Date: April 6, 13, 202022

Time: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM and 10:45-11:45 am

Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Contact: 615-217-3017

Email: [email protected]

Cost: $3 per child