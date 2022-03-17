Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation will be hosting programs all Spring for kids. From Barfield Park to Patterson Park there will be events for children of all ages.
1Toddler Adventure at Cannonsburgh Village: DIRT!
Get some outside time during a visit to the village. Kids will enjoy getting their hands in the dirt and storytime. Reservations are now open and can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected] by April 16. Admission is $3 per person and is for ages 5 and under.
Date: April 13, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Location: Cannonsburgh Village
Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-801-2606
Email: [email protected]
2Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
photo by Jim Davis/Murfreesboro Parks & Rec.
Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! Sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. Each week features a different nature theme. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
Date: April 6, 13, 202022
Time: 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM and 10:45-11:45 am
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3 per child
3Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival
Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect! Children 3 and under must have a parent in the water with them. Personal flotation devices required for those who cannot swim. Register online or in person. In-person only on April 9. Each session will be 30 minutes of hunting eggs and free swim followed by festival-type games and snacks in the gym: Spoon/Egg Race, Sack Race, Face Painting, Popcorn.
Date: April 9, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM
Time Details: Session 1: 10-10:30 a.m.
Session 2: 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Session 3: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Session 4: 12:15 -12:45 p.m.
Session 5: 1-1:30 p.m. Session 6: 1:45-2:15 p.m.
Location: Patterson Indoor Water Park
Address: 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3 per person for the egg hunt. Free for the Spring Festival.
4Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village
It’s Pioneer Days at Cannonsburgh Village! On April 23, enjoy handmade crafts, hayrides, music by the Grass Time Band, and clogging by the Mid-State Cloggers of Shelbyville. The Murfreesboro Art League will have art on display and for sale. Don’t miss blacksmithing demonstrations with the Rutherford County Blacksmith Association and a Car Show by the Stones River Car Club. There will be food trucks, storytelling, hands-on demonstrations and much more! For all ages. Free admission! Contact Cannonsburgh Office at 615-890-0355 or [email protected] for more information.
Date: April 23, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Cannonsburgh Village
Address: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-890-0355
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free
5Conservation Day at the Wilderness Station Barfield Crescent Park
photo by Jim Davis/Murfreesboro Parks & Rec.
Building Habitat in a Fragmented World is the focus of this all-day event at the Wilderness Station. Learn about local wildlife habitats and backyard habitat improvement projects you can do yourself. Discover citizen science projects and volunteer opportunities in and around Murfreesboro. Meet representatives from organizations working on habitat issues. Enjoy a day filled with activities, speakers, and exhibits focused on engaging with the natural world, adventures, a native plant sale and hikes. Hikes, activities, and information geared towards ages 10 and up. Free and open to the public.
Date: April 23, 2022
Time: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park,
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free