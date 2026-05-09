5/9/26: Overcast With Highs Near 79, Fresh Morning at 55, Winds Up to 9.6, Low Tonight Around 62

The current temperature in Rutherford County is 55.2°F, with a wind speed of 6.7 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast anticipates a high of 79°F and a low of 52.9°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph during the day. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 62.2°F, with winds shifting to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The overcast skies are expected to continue with no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, Rutherford County can expect overcast skies and mild temperatures today and tonight.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 53°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 54°F Rain: moderate Monday 68°F 51°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 69°F 42°F Mainly clear Wednesday 75°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 77°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email