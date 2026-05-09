5/9/26: Overcast With Highs Near 79, Fresh Morning at 55, Winds Up to 9.6, Low Tonight Around 62

The current temperature in Rutherford County is 55.2°F, with a wind speed of 6.7 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far this morning.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast anticipates a high of 79°F and a low of 52.9°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph during the day. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 62.2°F, with winds shifting to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The overcast skies are expected to continue with no precipitation anticipated.
Overall, Rutherford County can expect overcast skies and mild temperatures today and tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|68°F
|51°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|69°F
|42°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|75°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|70°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|77°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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