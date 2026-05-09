Saturday, May 9, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/9/26: Overcast With Highs Near 79, Fresh Morning at 55, Winds Up...

5/9/26: Overcast With Highs Near 79, Fresh Morning at 55, Winds Up to 9.6, Low Tonight Around 62

By
Source Staff
-
0
36

The current temperature in Rutherford County is 55.2°F, with a wind speed of 6.7 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far this morning.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast anticipates a high of 79°F and a low of 52.9°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph during the day. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 62.2°F, with winds shifting to a maximum of 7.8 mph. The overcast skies are expected to continue with no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, Rutherford County can expect overcast skies and mild temperatures today and tonight.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Monday 68°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 69°F 42°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 75°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 70°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 77°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×