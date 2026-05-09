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Home Weather 5/9/26: Overcast with a high of 79 and a low of 60,...

5/9/26: Overcast with a high of 79 and a low of 60, winds up to 8.8 mph; chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 77°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.2°F, while the low was 53.1°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 60.1°F tonight. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching speeds of up to 6.3 mph, but no precipitation is anticipated.

There are no active weather warnings at this time. Conditions remain stable as we head into the night with continued overcast skies.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 54°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Wednesday 76°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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