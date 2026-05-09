5/9/26: Overcast with a high of 79 and a low of 60, winds up to 8.8 mph; chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 77°F with a wind speed of 5.8 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.2°F, while the low was 53.1°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 60.1°F tonight. Winds may pick up slightly, reaching speeds of up to 6.3 mph, but no precipitation is anticipated.

There are no active weather warnings at this time. Conditions remain stable as we head into the night with continued overcast skies.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 53°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 54°F Overcast Monday 68°F 52°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Wednesday 76°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast

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