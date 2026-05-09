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Home Weather 5/9/26: Clear Skies and 76° – High 77°, Low 53°, Light Winds;...

5/9/26: Clear Skies and 76° – High 77°, Low 53°, Light Winds; Tonight Clear with Low 61°, Winds Calm, 0% Precip Chance.

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 76.1°F with a light wind from the north at 7.1 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and the sky is clear.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 77.4°F, while the low for the day will be around 53.1°F. Winds may gust up to 8.8 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%, and any forecasted rain is not expected to accumulate.

This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.8°F under clear skies. Winds will calm to about 6 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 54°F Rain: moderate
Monday 68°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Wednesday 76°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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