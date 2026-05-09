5/9/26: Clear Skies and 76° – High 77°, Low 53°, Light Winds; Tonight Clear with Low 61°, Winds Calm, 0% Precip Chance.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 76.1°F with a light wind from the north at 7.1 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and the sky is clear.
Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 77.4°F, while the low for the day will be around 53.1°F. Winds may gust up to 8.8 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%, and any forecasted rain is not expected to accumulate.
This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.8°F under clear skies. Winds will calm to about 6 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated throughout the night.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|77°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|68°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|76°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|72°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|78°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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