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Home Weather 5/9/26: Clear Skies and 65°F, Today’s High Reached 79°F with Little to...

5/9/26: Clear Skies and 65°F, Today’s High Reached 79°F with Little to No Precipitation, Mainly Clear Tonight With a Lo…

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Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 64.8°F with a light wind from the south at 4 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.2°F and a low of 53.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph during the day, but conditions were mostly clear with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 60.8°F with a light wind increasing slightly to 5.3 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with no chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 75°F 50°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 74°F 46°F Clear sky
Wednesday 78°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 76°F 49°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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