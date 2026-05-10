5/9/26: Clear Skies and 65°F, Today’s High Reached 79°F with Little to No Precipitation, Mainly Clear Tonight With a Lo…

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 64.8°F with a light wind from the south at 4 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.2°F and a low of 53.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph during the day, but conditions were mostly clear with only a 1% chance of precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 60.8°F with a light wind increasing slightly to 5.3 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with no chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|75°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|74°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|78°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|76°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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