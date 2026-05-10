5/9/26: Clear Skies and 65°F, Today’s High Reached 79°F with Little to No Precipitation, Mainly Clear Tonight With a Lo…

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 64.8°F with a light wind from the south at 4 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 79.2°F and a low of 53.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 8.8 mph during the day, but conditions were mostly clear with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 60.8°F with a light wind increasing slightly to 5.3 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with no chance of precipitation.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 53°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 57°F Overcast Monday 75°F 50°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 74°F 46°F Clear sky Wednesday 78°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 76°F 49°F Overcast

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