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Home Weather 5/8/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 73 and Low Tonight of...

5/8/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 73 and Low Tonight of 59, Winds Up to 7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 73.2°F with a wind speed of 7.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.

Today, the high reached 73.4°F while the low was 41.7°F. Winds throughout the day have been mild, averaging up to 7.6 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, and conditions will remain clear with wind speeds decreasing to around 7 mph.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts active at this time.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
42°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 55°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 41°F Clear sky
Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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