5/8/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 73 and Low Tonight of 59, Winds Up to 7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 73.2°F with a wind speed of 7.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.
Today, the high reached 73.4°F while the low was 41.7°F. Winds throughout the day have been mild, averaging up to 7.6 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, and conditions will remain clear with wind speeds decreasing to around 7 mph.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts active at this time.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
42°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|73°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|80°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|75°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!