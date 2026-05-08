5/8/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 73 and Low Tonight of 59, Winds Up to 7 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 73.2°F with a wind speed of 7.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is mainly clear.

Today, the high reached 73.4°F while the low was 41.7°F. Winds throughout the day have been mild, averaging up to 7.6 mph. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, and conditions will remain clear with wind speeds decreasing to around 7 mph.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts active at this time.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 42°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 73°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 55°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 69°F 41°F Clear sky Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 53°F Overcast

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