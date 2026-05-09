5/8/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 59, After a High of 75 and Mild Winds Throughout the Day

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM are clear skies with a temperature of 61.9°F. The wind is blowing from the south at 5.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 74.8°F and a low of 41.7°F. The wind varied throughout the day, with maximum gusts of up to 8.2 mph. Tonight’s temperature is expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, maintaining clear conditions and a wind speed also peaking at 8.2 mph.
No official weather warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Conditions are stable, with no precipitation expected overnight.
Today's Details
High
75°F
Low
42°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|75°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|54°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|51°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|68°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|71°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|73°F
|49°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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