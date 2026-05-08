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Home Weather 5/8/26: Clear Skies Today, High Near 73 and Low Around 42; Tonight...

5/8/26: Clear Skies Today, High Near 73 and Low Around 42; Tonight Clear with Low of 57, Winds Up to 8 mph

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM show a temperature of 44.1°F with a light wind from the east at 3 mph. There has been no precipitation, and the skies are clear.

Looking ahead, today is expected to reach a high of 72.9°F with a low of 42.1°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 8 mph during the day and up to 7.7 mph overnight. No chance of precipitation is forecast throughout the day or tonight, continuing the trend of clear skies.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
42°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 73°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 81°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 42°F Clear sky
Wednesday 78°F 52°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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