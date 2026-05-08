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Home Weather 5/8/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 75 and a...

5/8/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 75 and a Low Tonight of 59 Amid Light Wind and No Precipitation

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Source Staff
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The current weather in Rutherford County is 72.7°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky is clear, providing pleasant conditions.

Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F, while the low was 41.7°F. Winds throughout the day were noted to reach speeds of up to 9.3 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the evening, and the clear skies are expected to persist.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as we head into the night.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
42°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:45am
Sunset
7:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 75°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 41°F Clear sky
Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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