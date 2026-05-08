5/8/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 75 and a Low Tonight of 59 Amid Light Wind and No Precipitation

The current weather in Rutherford County is 72.7°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky is clear, providing pleasant conditions.
Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F, while the low was 41.7°F. Winds throughout the day were noted to reach speeds of up to 9.3 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the evening, and the clear skies are expected to persist.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as we head into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|75°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|75°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!