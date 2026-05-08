5/8/26: Clear Skies This Evening with a High of 75 and a Low Tonight of 59 Amid Light Wind and No Precipitation

The current weather in Rutherford County is 72.7°F with a wind speed of 6.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far. The sky is clear, providing pleasant conditions.

Earlier today, the high reached 74.7°F, while the low was 41.7°F. Winds throughout the day were noted to reach speeds of up to 9.3 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 59.2°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the evening, and the clear skies are expected to persist.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as we head into the night.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 42°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 5:45am Sunset 7:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 75°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 66°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 69°F 41°F Clear sky Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 53°F Overcast

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