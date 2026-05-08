5/7/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High 66, Low 51, Currently 55 — Clear Tonight, Low 53, Winds Calm

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 55°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation this evening. The sky is partly cloudy.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.2°F and a low of 51.3°F, with light drizzle noted during the day. The highest wind speeds were observed up to 8.9 mph, and there was a 23% chance of rain, resulting in only a trace of precipitation totaling 0.01 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 53.1°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 8 mph, and conditions will be clear with no anticipated precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 51°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 23% chance · 0.01 in Now 55°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 5:46am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 54°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Monday 66°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 70°F 41°F Mainly clear Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast

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