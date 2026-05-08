5/7/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High 66, Low 51, Currently 55 — Clear Tonight, Low 53, Winds Calm

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 55°F with a light wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation this evening. The sky is partly cloudy.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.2°F and a low of 51.3°F, with light drizzle noted during the day. The highest wind speeds were observed up to 8.9 mph, and there was a 23% chance of rain, resulting in only a trace of precipitation totaling 0.01 in.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 53.1°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 8 mph, and conditions will be clear with no anticipated precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|66°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|70°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|77°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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