Thursday, May 7, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/7/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 66, Low 52, Winds Up to...

5/7/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 66, Low 52, Winds Up to 11, Precip Chance 23%, Tonight Clear Skies

By
Source Staff
-
0
27

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 52°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing from the south at 7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 65.5°F, with a low of 51.4°F. Winds may increase to about 10.6 mph, and there is a 23% chance of light drizzle, with a total expected precipitation of 0.01 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 51.8°F under clear skies. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with no chance of precipitation predicted.

No official weather alerts are active in the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
51°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
23% chance · 0.01 in
Now
52°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
5:46am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 80°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 67°F 49°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 73°F 46°F Clear sky
Wednesday 78°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×