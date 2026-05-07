5/7/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle, High 66, Low 52, Winds Up to 11, Precip Chance 23%, Tonight Clear Skies

Currently in Rutherford County, the temperature is 52°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing from the south at 7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, the high for today is expected to reach 65.5°F, with a low of 51.4°F. Winds may increase to about 10.6 mph, and there is a 23% chance of light drizzle, with a total expected precipitation of 0.01 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 51.8°F under clear skies. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 7.5 mph, with no chance of precipitation predicted.
No official weather alerts are active in the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
51°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
23% chance · 0.01 in
Now
52°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
5:46am
Sunset
7:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|65°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|80°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|67°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|73°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|78°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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