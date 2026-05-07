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Home Weather 5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 66 and Light Drizzle Possible;...

5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 66 and Light Drizzle Possible; Current Temp 64, Winds up to 9 mph

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is reported at 63.9°F, with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.8°F, while the low was recorded at 51.3°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 51.4°F. Winds will remain gentle, with speeds up to 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation is projected to be 0%, maintaining the clear conditions through the night.

There are no active weather alerts in the area at this time. Conditions are stable and favorable for evening activities across Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
51°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
23% chance · 0.01 in
Now
64°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:46am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 65°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 70°F 42°F Clear sky
Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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