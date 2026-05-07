5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 66 and Light Drizzle Possible; Current Temp 64, Winds up to 9 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is reported at 63.9°F, with a wind speed of 8.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.8°F, while the low was recorded at 51.3°F. This evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 51.4°F. Winds will remain gentle, with speeds up to 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation is projected to be 0%, maintaining the clear conditions through the night.

There are no active weather alerts in the area at this time. Conditions are stable and favorable for evening activities across Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 51°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 23% chance · 0.01 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 5:46am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Monday 65°F 48°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 42°F Clear sky Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast

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