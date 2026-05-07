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Home Weather 5/7/26: Clear Skies and 64.9, High of 66.2; Light Drizzle Today, Low...

5/7/26: Clear Skies and 64.9, High of 66.2; Light Drizzle Today, Low Tonight of 52 with No Precipitation Expected.

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 64.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.2°F and dropped to a low of 51.3°F. Winds were slightly stronger, with gusts up to 8.9 mph. There was a 23% chance of precipitation, resulting in a trace amount of 0.01 in of light drizzle at some points.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will lower to a low of 52°F under clear skies, with winds expected to remain steady at up to 8.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation this evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
51°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
23% chance · 0.01 in
Now
65°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
5:46am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Friday 73°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 65°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 70°F 42°F Clear sky
Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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