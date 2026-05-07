5/7/26: Clear Skies and 64.9, High of 66.2; Light Drizzle Today, Low Tonight of 52 with No Precipitation Expected.

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 64.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.2°F and dropped to a low of 51.3°F. Winds were slightly stronger, with gusts up to 8.9 mph. There was a 23% chance of precipitation, resulting in a trace amount of 0.01 in of light drizzle at some points.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will lower to a low of 52°F under clear skies, with winds expected to remain steady at up to 8.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation this evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 51°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 23% chance · 0.01 in Now 65°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 5:46am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light Friday 73°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 78°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Monday 65°F 48°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 42°F Clear sky Wednesday 77°F 51°F Overcast

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