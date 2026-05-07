5/7/26: Clear Skies and 64.9, High of 66.2; Light Drizzle Today, Low Tonight of 52 with No Precipitation Expected.

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 64.9°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 66.2°F and dropped to a low of 51.3°F. Winds were slightly stronger, with gusts up to 8.9 mph. There was a 23% chance of precipitation, resulting in a trace amount of 0.01 in of light drizzle at some points.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will lower to a low of 52°F under clear skies, with winds expected to remain steady at up to 8.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation this evening.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|73°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|65°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|70°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|77°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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