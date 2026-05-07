5/6/26: Overcast with High 73, Low 54; Wind 7 mph, Chance of Rain 19%, Total Rain Today 1.74 in, Moderate Drizzle Tonig…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM indicate a temperature of 55°F with a wind speed of 7.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and a low of 54.1°F, with winds gusting up to 15.9 mph. The area experienced heavy rainfall, accumulating a total of 1.74 in, with a precipitation chance of 88%. For tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around the low of 54.1°F, with winds increasing to as much as 9 mph and a 19% chance of moderate drizzle.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Temperatures are expected to remain steady overnight, transitioning into a cool and damp early morning.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 54°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 88% chance · 1.74 in Now 55°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 5:47am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 54°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 51°F Rain: slight Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 78°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Monday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 68°F 41°F Clear sky

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