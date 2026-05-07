5/6/26: Overcast with High 73, Low 54; Wind 7 mph, Chance of Rain 19%, Total Rain Today 1.74 in, Moderate Drizzle Tonig…

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM indicate a temperature of 55°F with a wind speed of 7.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and a low of 54.1°F, with winds gusting up to 15.9 mph. The area experienced heavy rainfall, accumulating a total of 1.74 in, with a precipitation chance of 88%. For tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around the low of 54.1°F, with winds increasing to as much as 9 mph and a 19% chance of moderate drizzle.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Temperatures are expected to remain steady overnight, transitioning into a cool and damp early morning.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|54°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|51°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|67°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|68°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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