Thursday, May 7, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/6/26: Overcast with High 73, Low 54; Wind 7 mph, Chance of...

5/6/26: Overcast with High 73, Low 54; Wind 7 mph, Chance of Rain 19%, Total Rain Today 1.74 in, Moderate Drizzle Tonig…

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM indicate a temperature of 55°F with a wind speed of 7.1 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73°F and a low of 54.1°F, with winds gusting up to 15.9 mph. The area experienced heavy rainfall, accumulating a total of 1.74 in, with a precipitation chance of 88%. For tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around the low of 54.1°F, with winds increasing to as much as 9 mph and a 19% chance of moderate drizzle.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County. Temperatures are expected to remain steady overnight, transitioning into a cool and damp early morning.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
54°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
88% chance · 1.74 in
Now
55°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 54°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 51°F Rain: slight
Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 78°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 68°F 41°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×