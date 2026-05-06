5/6/26: Heavy Rain Today with a High of 73 and Low of 54, Current Temp at 56.5; Tonight Expect Moderate Drizzle

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 56.5°F, with a light wind blowing at 6.5 mph. There has been a slight amount of rain, with a recorded precipitation of 0.02 in earlier today.
Today reached a high of 73°F and a low of 54.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 15.9 mph and an overall precipitation chance of 88%. The area experienced heavy rain, totaling 1.76 in during the day. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F, with wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 8.8 mph and a moderate drizzle expected.
Looking ahead to tonight, the chance of precipitation decreases to 22%. Conditions will remain damp with lingering drizzle as the night progresses.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|54°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|70°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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