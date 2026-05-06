Wednesday, May 6, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 5/6/26: Heavy Rain Today with a High of 73 and Low of...

5/6/26: Heavy Rain Today with a High of 73 and Low of 54, Current Temp at 56.5; Tonight Expect Moderate Drizzle

By
Source Staff
-
0
32

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 56.5°F, with a light wind blowing at 6.5 mph. There has been a slight amount of rain, with a recorded precipitation of 0.02 in earlier today.

Today reached a high of 73°F and a low of 54.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 15.9 mph and an overall precipitation chance of 88%. The area experienced heavy rain, totaling 1.76 in during the day. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F, with wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 8.8 mph and a moderate drizzle expected.

Looking ahead to tonight, the chance of precipitation decreases to 22%. Conditions will remain damp with lingering drizzle as the night progresses.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
54°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.2 (Low)
Precip
88% chance · 1.76 in
Now
56°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 54°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 70°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 65°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 40°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×