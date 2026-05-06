5/6/26: Heavy Rain Today with a High of 73 and Low of 54, Current Temp at 56.5; Tonight Expect Moderate Drizzle

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 56.5°F, with a light wind blowing at 6.5 mph. There has been a slight amount of rain, with a recorded precipitation of 0.02 in earlier today.

Today reached a high of 73°F and a low of 54.1°F, with wind speeds peaking at 15.9 mph and an overall precipitation chance of 88%. The area experienced heavy rain, totaling 1.76 in during the day. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F, with wind speeds increasing to a maximum of 8.8 mph and a moderate drizzle expected.

Looking ahead to tonight, the chance of precipitation decreases to 22%. Conditions will remain damp with lingering drizzle as the night progresses.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 54°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.2 (Low) Precip 88% chance · 1.76 in Now 56°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 5:47am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 54°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 70°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 65°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 40°F Clear sky

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