5/5/26: Overcast With a High of 77 and Evening Low of 69, Winds Up to 18, Current Temp 71

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70.7°F with winds from the west at 15 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The skies are overcast this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.2°F and a low of 57.7°F. Wind gusts were significant, peaking at 18.8 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation was 24%, but no rain fell.

As we progress into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 69.3°F. Winds will continue at about 15.8 mph. The overcast conditions will remain, with the chance of precipitation holding steady at 24%.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 58°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:48am Sunset 7:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 77°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 57°F Rain: moderate Thursday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 71°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Monday 64°F 44°F Partly cloudy

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