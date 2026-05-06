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Home Weather 5/5/26: Overcast With a High of 77 and Evening Low of 69,...

5/5/26: Overcast With a High of 77 and Evening Low of 69, Winds Up to 18, Current Temp 71

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70.7°F with winds from the west at 15 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The skies are overcast this evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.2°F and a low of 57.7°F. Wind gusts were significant, peaking at 18.8 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation was 24%, but no rain fell.

As we progress into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 69.3°F. Winds will continue at about 15.8 mph. The overcast conditions will remain, with the chance of precipitation holding steady at 24%.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
58°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 77°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 57°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 75°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 71°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 64°F 44°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

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