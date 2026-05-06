5/5/26: Overcast With a High of 77 and Evening Low of 69, Winds Up to 18, Current Temp 71

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 70.7°F with winds from the west at 15 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The skies are overcast this evening.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.2°F and a low of 57.7°F. Wind gusts were significant, peaking at 18.8 mph during the day. The chance of precipitation was 24%, but no rain fell.
As we progress into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 69.3°F. Winds will continue at about 15.8 mph. The overcast conditions will remain, with the chance of precipitation holding steady at 24%.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|77°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|57°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|71°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|44°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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